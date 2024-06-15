Bigg Boss OTT 3 is less than a week away from its grand premiere, and the buzz is sky-high. Not Karan Johar or Salman Khan, but Anil Kapoor will be hosting the upcoming season. After Harshad Chopda, Cheshta Bhagat, and others, a new list of confirmed contestants has surfaced online. Scroll below for the exciting scoop!

Jio Cinema released an official promo featuring Anil Kapoor a few days ago. The host promised spicy yet fresh content with new rules and everything different! A lot of social media influencers, including Abhi and Niyu, Vishal Pandey, and Chandrika Dixit, are expected to participate this season. In addition, a famous Bollywood personality is currently in talks, and that will grab major attention for the reality show.

As per the famous Bigg Boss insider, Bigg Boss Tak, on Twitter, six more contestants have been confirmed to join OTT Season 3. Take a look at the names below:

Mika Singh

Renowned singer Mika Singh is known not only for his chartbuster tracks but also for his numerous controversies. From the kissing controversy with Rakhi Sawant to dating rumors about Akanksha Puri, there is a lot of curiosity about his personal life.

Let’s see if Mika Singh joins Anil Kapoor’s show and gives an up close and personal view of his real life.

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao is known for his Television roles in Imlie, Chashni, Naagin 7, and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. He was supposed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 but couldn’t do so because he was busy shooting for Imlie.

The 29-year-old actor recently visited a temple in Juhu amid rumors that he’s preparing to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3, further strengthening speculations.

Sonam Khan

Sonam Khan rose to prominence for her performance in the song Tirchi Topi Wale from Tridev. After 30 years, the actress is returning to the entertainment industry, and fans are super excited!

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul is making a lot of noise over her 31st birthday bash. Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, and many other TV celebrities joined the celebrations.

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it is to be seen whether Sana Makbul wins hearts all over again, and, of course, will she bag the winning trophy this time?

Sana Sultan

After ruling the social media world for years, Sana Sultan is among the leading names for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. If she signs the show, it will be a huge move for her career! Sounds like a no-brainer but only time will tell if the budding actress joins Anil Kapoor’s show.

Poulami Das

Naagin 6 actress Poulami Das is another confirmed name that is popping up. She reportedly signed the contract last week.

