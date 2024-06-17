The Great Indian Kapil Show achieved new heights with its premiere on Netflix in 2023. It is the only Indian series to trend globally for a month on the digital platform! The finale episode will air on June 22, 2024, and feature Kartik Aaryan, aka Chandu Champion, as the celebrity guest. Ahead of that, there’s good news because Kapil Sharma hosted comedy show has been renewed for Season 2. Scroll below for exciting details!

Season 1 featured an ensemble cast of Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur. In addition, Archana Puran Singh joined the bandwagon as the permanent guest of the comedy show. It was a never-seen-before star-studded affair with celebrities like Aamir Khan and Ed Sheeran making their debut on the comedy couch.

The Great Indian Kapil Show renewed for Season 2

Get ready for another season of the laughter ride because Netflix has announced the return of the comedy show with Season 2! Host Kapil Sharma shared, “This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for the Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aaryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Cast

The supporting cast – Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur are likely to return for the sequel. In addition, Archana Puran Singh will surely return to her favorite ‘kursi.’ It is to be seen whether Kapil Sharma decides to get more comedians on board to welcome some freshness into the comedy show!

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix and the team are currently busy with the finale episode. It remains unknown whether Kapil and his team have already begun working on the upcoming season. Albeit, an official confirmation about Season 2 has not been made yet. But we hope the team arrives with their kickass punches soon!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Nia Sharma Indirectly Exposes Unpleasant Work Conditions In The Television Industry: “They’re Not Going To Lay A Bed Of Roses For You…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News