Nia Sharma has entertained us with some superhit soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4. Unfortunately, the actress has been missing from the small screen for a while. It has been a conscious choice, and one should blame the industry. Why? Scroll below for all the details!

Unlike in earlier days, Television shows no longer enjoy the same amount of TRPs. Of course, there are exceptions like Anupamaa. But most shows go off-air within months of their debut on the small screen. One of the major factors is the content that eventually deteriorates, given the makers have to work round the clock to release new episodes every single day of the week.

Talking about her absence from the Television world, Nia Sharma told PTI, “It was a conscious decision as the idea was that TV overall in the last few years has really drained in terms of TRP. Every show was shutting in three to four months. The kind of shows I’ve done, they had longevity, they were running for years and years. I always believed that a project shouldn’t be like, ‘It came and it went off air and no one was aware about it.'”

Nia Sharma also recalled how the experimental shows offered to her eventually went off the air within three months. She wasn’t resonating with the characters, and the decision was probably for the best. “Thank god, I did not take it up,” she thought to herself.

The actress also indirectly spoke about unpleasant TV environments, including long working hours, toxic behavior on sets, harassment, and delays in remuneration. Nia believes there are lesser scope for improvement since the industry churns out content on every day basis.

But Nia Sharma very well demands the behavior she deserves after years of hard work and proving her worth today. She shared, “.. Like, I do have a lavish vanity for myself, the money is great. The show has come on my own terms and conditions. Going forward in life, the kind of experience that you have, you’re treated as per that. They are not going to lay a bed of roses for you on television. Let’s face it, it’s ‘take it or leave it’. I’m not trying to defend the situation here, but this is how it is.”

Sharma will be next seen in the Colors TV show Suhagan Chudail. It went on air on May 27, 2024, and new episodes are released every Monday-Friday at 10:30 PM.

Apart from daily soaps, Nia Sharma has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Fans have been wanting to see her in Bigg Boss, but that seems like a far-fetched dream.

