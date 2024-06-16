Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be a jackpot for Tejasswi Prakash, as she not only won the trophy but also found the love of her life. She met Karan Kundrra on Salman Khan‘s reality show, and the duo has been dating since. The latest rumors suggest there is trouble in paradise due to his closeness with female friends. Scroll below for all the details!

According to several rumors, Karan and Tejasswi have secretly gotten ‘rokafied’ in the presence of their family, but the duo has remained tight-lipped about it. There remains no confirmation to date, but fans eagerly await a wedding announcement. However, the lovebirds are workaholics and have been putting their best foot forward during the peak of their respective careers.

According to a Reddit page, InstaCelebsGossip, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash have parted ways after almost two years of togetherness. A user claimed that one of their industry friends shared details of their alleged breakup. The Naagin actress is reportedly not okay with her boyfriend’s closeness to his female friends.

The report adds, “Karan Kundrra is famous for being bored and infidelity eventually in the relationship.” The couple has reportedly kept their breakup low-key because they do not want to face “unnecessary trolling” or affect their “brand deals.”

Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend are allegedly following the route of Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who remained low-key about their split.

Contrary to the rumors, Teja and Karan shared glimpses of their vacation a while ago. The Kitani Hai Mohabbat actor also dropped a romantic Punjabi caption, “vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein.. sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni.. raahe raahe jaan waaliye..!”

Take a look at the viral picture below:

So it seems the couple is living their best life and do not care about the baseless rumors!

