Rupali Ganguly is currently enjoying a lot of fame due to her portrayal of Anupamaa and over the years, the actress has become a household name, gaining massive fan following across the country. While her television career seems to be going fine, she has surprised her fans by announcing the decision of entering into politics. Keep reading to know more!

Rupali has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she earned popularity due to her roles in the cult Indian sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and one of the most viewed TV series, Anupamaa. Today, amid the fever of Loksabha polls 2024, the actress has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, aka BJP.

While talking to the media at Delhi headquarters, Rupali Ganguly said, “Ek nagrik ke naate hi sahi, lekin hum sabko isme sehbhaagi hona chahiye. Aur Mahakaal aur Matarani ka aashirwaad hai ki main apne kala ke madhyam se kai saare logo se milti hoon, unse sarokaar hoti hoon. To jab main ye vikas ka mahayagya dekhti hoon to aisa lagta hai kyu na main bhi isme sehbhaagi banu.”

It means, “As citizens, we all need to actively participate in these elections. By the blessings of Mahakaal and Matarani, I am able to meet and connect with people through my art. So, when I see this mahayagya of development, I feel that I should also take part in this.”

Rupali Ganguly further sought blessings from her fans and admirers, asking them to correct her whenever she commits any mistake. She said, “Main yaha pe aa gayi hoon ki main kisi tarah se Modi Ji ke bataye raaste par chalu aur desh seva me lagoo. Amit Shah ji ke netritva me aage badhu aur kuchh aisa karu jisse aaj jo log mujhe Bhajpa me shamil kar rhe hain, is sabko ek din mujh par garv ho. To aap sabka aashirwad aur saath chahiye ki main jo bhi karu, sahi karu, accha karu. Galat karu to aap log mujhe bataiyega, aap sab to hain hi.”

It means, “I came here so that I can follow the footsteps of Modi Ji and serve my country. Under the leadership of Amit Shah ji I want to move ahead and live by the expectations of those who have welcomed me in BJP. So, I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good. If I make any mistakes then do let me know, you all are there to guide me.”

