Phulera is ready to welcome us into the Panchayat again. Fans have eagerly anticipated Panchayat Season 3 since the end of season 2. The makers have been teasing fans for a long time with one trick or the other. When fans finally thought that Prime Video would release the date today, they sent fans on a wild good chase again. If the makers don’t release the date, fans will be prompted to uninstall the Prime Video app. Check out the most viral reactions here!

Panchayat is set in Phulera and tells the story of Abhishek and the eccentric characters surrounding him. The breakout series TVF (The Viral Fever) stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in leading roles. With a new season on the way, the buzz about the show is extremely high.

The promotional stunt doesn’t seem to sit well with the fans. Fans are excited to see Panchayat Season 3, but this cat-and-mouse game to find out the release date has made fans furious. When you click on the link of Panchayatdate.com, it takes you to a page with laukis. Yes, you read that right. Fans, have you tried to find the date through the laukis? Sounds frustrating? Well, that’s precisely what the fans feel.

After the constant teasing, and when this new twist of finding out the date by doing tasks came on board, frustrated fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their anger. Panchayat Season 3 has already been delayed a lot, and we can sense the eagerness in these reactions.

There are so many more of these reactions especially under the comment section. One user said, “Amazon Prime is behaving like BANRAKAS.” another one said, “Pls prime walo hamare emotions ke sath mat khelo .. aise bhi life kam tension hai”. Users shared their frustrations, and said, “Netflix is better than Amazon”, and one user wrote a sentiment that was echoed by a person “Ab date bata do nahi toh toh prime video uninstall karun”, another one added, “Ab irritate ho raha hai, deleting prime, show aaye toh bata dena”. That definitely seems to pack the punch.

When is Panchayat Season 3 Releasing?

Panchayat Season 3 was supposed to premiere in January 2024 but has yet to be postponed. No official confirmation exists, but new reports in reputed portals suggest the show will be out in the second half of May 2024. One report indicates that Panchayat Season 3 is slated for release on May 28, 2024. At the same time, another viral post on X suggests that the show will be released on May 15, 2024.

Panchayat Season 3 Cast

The show‘s star cast is one of its USPs. Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav bring out the best in every scene. Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik spin a magic of humor and drama.

The show will also feature Aasif Khan, who played Ganesh in season 1 and will play an important role in season 3. Jitendra Kumar hinted that introducing many new characters would make the show more entertaining. Season 3 will see the main cast’s return and latest additions.

According to reports, a pivotal moment in the plot will occur when Ganesh is appointed secretary instead of Abhishek, and Abhishek must still be informed of what has happened. Season 3 is full of intrigue, and fans can’t wait for the Panchayat of Phulera to take action.

