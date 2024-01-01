The year 2024 has kicked in, and we are here with the list of the most anticipated web series this year. In the past few years, many stars right, including Sushmita Sen and Bobby Deol, made a lightening presence in the OTT world with their characters Arya Sareen in Aarya and Baba Nirala in Aashram.

On the other hand, the past few years have seen breakthrough OTT stars like Jitendra Kumar, Aditi Pohankar, Prajakta Koli, and others. Their respective web series has been one of the most watched in the past few years.

So, in 2024, many of the popular web series are coming back with fresh seasons and have kept the audiences on their toes. Some of these web series are already shooting for their next part, while others are in the pre-production stage.

1. Panchayat Season 3

IMDb Rating – 8.9

Starcast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa & others

Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa & others Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Expected Release Date: Summer 2024

Previous Season Recap

Panchayat season 2 ended on an emotional note. A letter arrived that hinted at Sachiv Ji’s transfer. Meanwhile, the village gathers for the heartbreaking funeral of Prahlad’s son, who sacrificed his life as an army man.

Here’s a trailer for season 2, just to brush your memories.

2. Mirzapur Season 3

IMDb Rating – 8.5

Starcast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Liliput, Isha Talvar, and others

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Liliput, Isha Talvar, and others Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: March 2024

Previous Season Recap

The last season ended on a high when Beena killed Baauji, seeking her revenge. Kaleen Bhaiya has escaped, and Guddu Bhaiya has finally sat on the throne of Mirzapur.

Here’s the trailer for the last season to brush your memories.

3. Mismatched Season 3

IMDb Rating – 5.9

Starcast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade and others

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade and others Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix Expected Release Date: Post July 2024

Previous Season Recap

It is expected that season 3 will drop after July or late 2024. The last season ended at the farewell party, where everyone took a step forward in their lives after some major revelations. Namrata takes a bold step, and Dimple’s dream gets paused because of a romantic date.

Here’s a trailer of Mismatched season 2 to brush your memories.

4. Indian Police Force

Starcast: Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar and others

Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar and others Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: 19 Jan 2024

Created by Rohit Shetty, the series is an extension of his Cop Universe. It plays an ode to police officers who prioritize duty over everything else and, at times, sacrifice themselves in the line of duty.

5. Aashram Season 4

IMDb Rating – 6.6

Starcast: Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Chaudhary, Aditi Pohankar and others

Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Chaudhary, Aditi Pohankar and others Where To Watch: MX Player

MX Player Expected Release Date: Not updated

Previous Season Recap

While a teaser was already dropped in 2022, it was expected that Bobby Deol would return as Baba Nirala in 2023 itself. However, clearly, the series is delayed. The official summary of the episode reads, “Hukum is facing protests from his cabinet while Sunderlal joins hands with Baba. Banno helps HS by sourcing FIRs against Monty and Bhopa. Ujagar helps Pammi by getting her lawyers. The trial takes a turn when Baba reveals he is castrated.”

A lot can be expected from this season. Here’s a teaser.

6. Delhi Crime Season 3

IMDb Rating – 8.5

Starcast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and others

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and others Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix Expected Release Date: Not updated

One of the most anticipated series, after it won two continuous nominations in Emmys, is expected to drop season 3 soon. However, it is still too soon to say if it would drop this year or not. Shefali Shah, though, has confirmed that there is too much pressure to deliver the best with season 3 because of the global recognition.

Here’s a trailer for the second season of the show.

7. Family Man Season 3

IMDb Rating – 8.7

Starcast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: Late 2024

Previous Season Recap

The official summary of the final act says, “News about JK forces Srikant to rush back to Chennai. Raji hears about Sajid’s fate. Dhriti finds out the true nature of Srikant’s job. Prime Minister Basu reaches Chennai for bilateral talks with the Lankan President, Rupatunga. Srikant and team race against time to prevent a deadly attack on the two premiers.”

Here’s the trailer of the last season to brush up on your memories.

8. Farzi Season 2

IMDb Rating – 8.4

Starcast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and others

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and others Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: Late 2024

Previous Season Recap

The official summary says, “Sunny and Firoz almost get caught. Michael, not one to give up, has yet another plan. Mansoor’s very existence is at stake. Megha is very close to uncovering a devastating truth. Sunny pays the price too heavy for his tryst with a crime.”

Here’s a trailer for the first season.

9. Aarya Season 3

IMDb Rating – 7.8

Starcast: Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar and others

Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar and others Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar Expected Release Date: January 2024

Previous Season Recap

The first part of the last season has already ended on a high where Sushmita Sen has been caught up between Bali Ya Balidaan. The official summary says, “Sooraj’s quest to find Nandini’s remains pushes him to extreme lengths. In the meantime, Veer, Maya, Aarya, and Sooraj find themselves bound by revenge and regret.”

Here’s a tease to brush up on your memories.

10. She Season 3

IMDb Rating – 6.4

Starcast: Aditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and other

Aditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and other Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix Expected Release Date: Not Updated

Previous Season Recap

The official summary says, “Bhumi has started feeling the weight of her double life. The police tried decoding a key date in Nayak’s plan. As a rueful Fernandez seeks answers about a crucial night, surprising details emerge about decisions Bhumi made with Nayak – and for herself.”

Here’s a sneak peek of the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

