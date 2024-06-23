Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang; the grand premier has set the tongues wagging, and a couple of contestants have been getting more attention. Content creator Armaan Malik is one of the contestants who has been making headlines for entering the show with his two wives. Arman’s entry has got a lot of reactions from fans and people. But the most significant one comes from former Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundra himself. Karan reacted to Arman’s entry in the most light-hearted and fun way and even commended him for being brave enough to go in the show.

The show’s fans are constantly on edge, from the contentious contestants to the new host, Anil Kapoor. Karan Kundra, a Bigg Boss alum, responded to Armaan Malik and his two wives coming inside the house.

“The premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going on, and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with both his wives. You are blessed,” Karan quipped in a video.

Karan Kundra continued, “People here are not able to handle even one, and you have brought two, too, to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Reporter (@tellyreporter)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had previously voiced her displeasure with Armaan’s introduction to the program. “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment; it’s filth. Don’t take this lightly because it’s not just a reel; it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days, love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing happened with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination”. Bigg Boss 13 alum said in a post of X.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Bigg Boss OTT 3, “Itne Bure Din Chal Rahe Hai?” For Promoting Armaan Malik’s Polygamy; Calls It “Disgusting To The Core”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News