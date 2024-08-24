Sai Ketan Rao, who emerged as one of the top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has attained a massive fan following during the course the show. Sai was loved for his intelligence and calm demeanor and with his Bigg Boss journey behind him, the Imlie actor is now ready to explore new projects.

Reflecting on his recent experiences, Sai Ketan Rao exclusively shared with Koimoi, “I am excited to explore the thriller and action genres, as most of the roles I have worked on so far have been in drama and love-based genres. It would be a completely different experience that pushes me beyond my limits and comfort zone.”

Sai Ketan Rao further said, “I am particularly interested in roles in a spy-based series or movie with unconventional scenes and execution. Additionally, I would like to take on roles that are closely related to society, where audiences can easily relate to the character.”

While discussing his specific list of directors and actors he dreams of collaborating with, Sai says, “My list is quite extensive. I would love to work with directors like SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, Anand L Rai, and Mani Ratnam, among others. In terms of actors, I dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and Deepika Padukone. I have always admired their work and would be thrilled to collaborate with them.”

The actor is quite sorted when it comes to the qualities he is looking for in a script or character that makes him excited to be part of any project. Sai Ketan Rao explains, “I look for a well-developed screenplay and depth in the characters, as well as how emotionally engaging the script is during narration. Most importantly, I consider how the script will be executed.”

Sai’s recent stint on Bigg Boss has set the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career. Hopefully, we will see the actor on the screen nailing some hard-hitting performances soon!

