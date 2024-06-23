You know, Bigg Boss season has officially begun when the first fight of the house takes place, and mind you, it’s just a day into the six-week stint! After the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3, as new host Anil Kapoor ushered 16 new contestants into the show. The premier was a bit lackluster but full of drama. And right on cue, just after the show’s grand premiere, the house’s first fight happened. Vada Pav Girl Chandrika passed a comment about vegetarian vs non-vegetarian food, and it started a fight in the house; Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul fought over eggs, and Ranvir Shorey also taunted Lovekesh Kataria about manners. Here’s what went down in the first big fight of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

For those who don’t know, Anil Kapoor is taking over as host for Salman Khan this season, and the selection of guests has already drawn criticism from online users. BB OTT 3 stars several celebrities, including Sana Makbul, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Shobaa De, and Ranvir Shorey. However, on the first day in the house, a heated argument broke out between Ranvir and Chandrika over food distribution. Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao also butted heads, but Ranvir’s almost fight with Lovekesh Karatia about ‘tameez’ is grabbing more eyeballs.

According to ETimes, there was a conflict between vegetarians and non-vegetarians in the most recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode. The argument started when Chandrika said that vegetarians could have poha for breakfast while non-vegetarians could have eggs. Ranvir Shorey disagreed, stating that he preferred to eat vegetarian food in addition to eggs.

Fighting about eggs can be a big issue in the house, and this reminded us of the iconic fight between Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra, which sparked a viral meme frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Sai Ketan Rao and Poulomi Das agreed that two eggs were insufficient for breakfast. Jio Cinema released a promo video in which Ranvir states that people who are not vegetarians cannot survive solely on chicken and eggs. Moreover, this developed into an angry conflict that resulted in Ranvir saying something to Chandrika that irritated her.

Ranvir told Chandrika that she couldn’t make him stop eating vegetarian food and that she could eat eggs if she wanted. “Being a vegetarian is your choice and not my fault,” he continued. In response, Chandrika stated: “I can’t eat eggs, and vegetarian food has very limited options. You have to understand that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Sana Makbul also lashed out at Sai Ketan Rao for taking Ranvir’s side, and eventually, the topic became quite a point of conflict for the housemates. Sana even told Sai Ketan Rao that he should just eat six eggs then and no other food should be made for him.

Ranvir also seemed agitated about the whole ration distribution process, especially when Lovekesh Kataria was trying to understand what was happening. His posture or something about the way he was talking pissed Shorey off, to which he told Lovekesh, “Tameez honi Chahiye,” and even gave him a demo of why he was irked. Kataria initially took it lightly and later felt angry at Ranvir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Ranvir Shorey is a well-known Bollywood actor who has starred in films such as Sonchiriya, Ek Tha Tiger, and Lootcase, to name a few. His participation in the show surprised a lot of people. He also addressed the question of his entry into the show. While speaking to a fellow contestant about his time on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir revealed that he was on the show because he was unemployed. He further mentioned the new method that allows content creators in today’s generation to support themselves financially. While Ranvir’s participation may have sur[rsied fans, he is already coming off as a strong contender, and who knows, he might walk away with the trophy in hand.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Review: Anil Kapoor’s Maiden Season Is Not Jhakas; Should We Just Skip To Bigg Boss Season 18

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News