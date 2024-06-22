Anil Kapoor made his debut as a digital host, hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the grand premiere episode received mixed responses on the internet. There were obvious comparisons to the GOAT Salman Khan, who stepped out as the host of the digital version this year due to work commitments.

However, despite the mixed response, the reality show streaming on Jio Cinema has opened to 4.5 million views, according to reports. This might be a decent start to the show that has welcomed Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and his wives Kritika Malik & Payal Malik, Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Gera Dixit, and more this year.

Bigg Boss Tak on X confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 garnered 4.5 million views on its debut episode. This is a much bigger number when compared to other fictional content streaming on different OTT platforms. However, Anil Kapoor has a huge responsibility to match the viewership of the last season.

According to a statement by Jio Cinema, hosted by Salman Khan and won by Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered a total of whopping 2450 million views over eight weeks. This is a very huge number considering the contestants were not that well-known or celebs! This 2450 million views is Anil Kapoor’s target for his season.

With its premiere day registering 4.5 million views, Anil Kapoor’s show has already earned 0.17% of its grand target. Hopefully, if it does not beat the number, it could probably match the number.

For the unversed, the first day of Bigg Boss is already getting interesting reactions, one of its major highlights being Ranvir Shorey, whom the contestants failed to recognize as an actor. The actor then had some confessions to make as a professional.

