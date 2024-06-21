Bigg Boss will always be a life-changing platform for artists. Celebrities go into the house to get a new experience and a national spotlight. Rapper Khanzaadi, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has had a roller-coaster ride, but she is turning it into art. The Hustle rapper will release her new project, and she revealed why she was hesitant about returning.

Khanzaadi, who rose to fame with her captivating presence on Bigg Boss 17, is set to make waves in the music industry by releasing her upcoming rap song “Jwalamukhi.” The artist recently unveiled the poster for the track, generating significant buzz among her fans and the music community.

Khanzaadi expresses her mixed emotions about the release. “I’m feeling very excited and nervous simultaneously because fans haven’t seen this side of me. I’m a Gemini. I have multiple personalities. Sometimes I’m sassy, I’m breezy, sometimes I am sweet, sometimes I’m crazy. So it’s a mixture of everything. It’s an extended playlist (EP). There will be multiple songs I’m gonna announce soon,” she shares.

“Jwalamukhi” is part of an extended playlist (EP) that promises a diverse range of songs, reflecting Khanzaadi’s multifaceted personality. Known for her versatility, she plans to showcase different aspects of her musical talent in this new venture. Khanzaadi is no stranger to the music scene. She has previously made her mark with performances on MTV Hustle, where she impressed audiences with her lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence. Her journey from reality TV star to rap artist highlights her passion for music and dedication to her craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firoza Khan | Khanzaadi (@iamkhanzaadi)

As the release date for “Jwalamukhi” approaches, anticipation continues to build. Fans are eager to experience the new musical direction of an artist who has already proven her ability to entertain and inspire. With her unique blend of styles and compelling persona, Khanzaadi‘s upcoming EP is poised to be a significant addition to the contemporary music landscape.

She was last seen in the reality shows Bigg Boss 17 and MTV’s Hustle. This is Khanzaadi’s First EP after her reality show stint.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Is Ahsaas Channa The New OTT Darling Dominating With 2 Releases A Year? Check Out The 5 Shows That Changed Her Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News