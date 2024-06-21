The third week of June 2024 is filled with many exciting releases. If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, you have come to the right place. The list mentions the newly released titles in theatres and streaming platforms, from movies like Ishq Vishk Rebound to Netflix’s Kota Factory Season 3.

What To Watch This Weekend On OTT

Netflix

Kota Factory Season 3

Jeetu Bhaiya and his aimers are back! Kota Factory Season 3 takes an emotional turn with an immersive story that highlights the struggles of students and the faculty in Kota. The Netflix show stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Tillotama Shone, Ahsaas Channa and others.

Maharaj

After a week’s delay and winning the court case, Maharaj is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film stars Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

A new episode of Kapil Sharma’s show will air on Netflix this Saturday at 8 p.m. Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan will appear on the show with his mother, Mala Tiwari. It’s the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1.

Disney+ Hotstar

Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna’s Tamil horror comedy is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie made a good collection at the box office.

Bad Cop

Directed by Aditya Datt, the crime show stars Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah. The platform has released two episodes of Bad Cop, and a new episode will be released every Thursday.

Jio Cinema

Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on June 21. Anil Kapoor will host the reality show.

What to Watch This Weekend In Theatres

Ishq Vishk Rebound

A new Hindi romantic comedy, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is out in theatres. It stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal.

Hamare Baarah

Kamal Chandra directed the religious drama Hamare Baarah, which stars Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Paritosh Tripathi, and Aditi Bhatpahri.

The Exorcism

Russell Crowe can do anything. This time, he’s here to entertain you with horror. Directed by Joshua John Miller, The Exorcism also stars Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey and Adam Goldberg.

Lakshya

The Hrithik Roshan starrer completes 20 years of its theatrical release. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya has been re-released in a few theatres in the country. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Boman Irani.

The Bikeriders

The crime drama is directed by Jeff Nichols and stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Mike Faist.

Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku is a Malayalam film directed by Christo Tomy. It’s a story about a family that keeps some big secrets. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, and Arjun Radhakrishnan.

Share with us which movie or show you are planning to watch this weekend!

