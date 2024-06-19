Chandu Champion is putting on a fight. After growing quite well on Saturday and then further showing a jump in collections on Sunday, Monday was better than Friday due to the partial holiday of Eid. Hence, what really mattered was whether Tuesday’s hold was good because that would have been a true testimony of the film’s acceptance. As it is, films do drop on Monday, and when it’s an extended weekend, then the fifth-day drop is sometimes even bigger.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen for the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, as it has managed to bring on 3.60 crores more. This is a reasonable drop from Friday numbers of 5.40 crores and thankfully not in that 2.50-3 crores range which would have meant a low first week overall. A number like this reflects that Chandu Champion is at least putting on a fight to stay afloat and there is definitely appreciation in certain segments (primarily upmarket) where the film is managing footfalls.

The film’s five-day total stands at 33.72 crores. While 40 crores will certainly be crossed by the film after Week One, the momentum needs to be there in the second week as well so that it can reach a lifetime total in the vicinity of 75 crores.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s last outing with Kartik Aaryan, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, reached 77.55 crores, and this is the number that Chandu Champion will be aiming to cross eventually.

