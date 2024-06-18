Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2 have stormed the box office with their fantastic performances, but the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is still hanging in there. It keeps earning, which has resulted in the film crossing a significant mark at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The film might not have raked in staggering numbers, but it is having a slow and steady run at the theatres. The collections have surely contributed enough to let the franchise cross the $2 billion milestone. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011. Andi Serkis played the significant role of Caeser, but his story ended with War for the Planet of the Apes. The new movie is set 300 years after the events of the 2017 film. It features Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, and Freya Allan in key roles.

The latest box office report by Luiz Fernando reveals that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned a solid $5.5 million on its sixth weekend, the franchise’s biggest sixth weekend ever. The number increased by 1.9% from the previous weekend despite losing 655 theatres on Friday upon Inside Out 2’s release.

Here’s how much the other Planet of the Apes movie earned on their 6th weekend –

Rise of the Planet of the Apes [2011] – $3.9 million [50.9% drop]

[50.9% drop] Dawn of the Planet of the Apes [2014] – $2 million [54.2% drop]

[54.2% drop] War for the Planet of the Apes [2017] – $2 million [44.2% drop]

As per the report, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has hit a $158.1 million cume in the US. It is in the third spot on the North American box office chart behind Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot is eyeing a $169 million-$172 million in North America. It has earned $217 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide collection is at $375.2 million [and counting].

Wes Ball directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which was released in theatres on May 10.

