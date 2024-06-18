Bad Boys: Ride or Die, featuring Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is achieving domestic and global milestones. The film has crossed the century mark at the North American box office and surpassed a significant mark worldwide. A new component has come into the equation. Yes, we are talking about Pixar’s Inside Out, which has opened with extraordinary numbers. The animated movie might impact Bad Boys 4’s collections, but that seems unlikely at the moment.

The 2020 film, the third installment in this franchise, had the highest opening; Bad Boys For Life is also the highest-grossing in the lot. The 2022 Oscar controversy of Will slapping Chris Rock was thought to negatively impact the film, but as they say, negative publicity is also publicity. Coupled with Smith’s unparalleled stardom, the latest release is enjoying a good run at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, directed by Adil & Bilall, has already earned $100 million at the North American box office and had a domestic cume of $113 million at the time of writing this report. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Bad Boys 4 earned $30.8 million overseas on its second weekend, facing a drop of 36% from the opening. It reached the $102.4 million international cume over 60 markets.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s movie has successfully crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film’s global cume has reached $215.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It opened with great numbers and is expected to earn well domestically and internationally.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was made on an estimated budget of $100 million. According to the trade analyst, it is aiming to earn $360 million—$410 million in its global run. The movie was released on June 7 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

