Inside Out 2 continued spreading joy around the world and broke several box office records. Anxious viewers swarmed the screens worldwide, bringing hope to the industry after movies such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy opened with disappointing numbers.

The Kelsey Mann-directed sequel had the biggest opening weekend of any animated flick internationally!

The Disney/Pixar film Inside Out 2 exceeded industry box office expectations and almost doubled predictions going into the weekend. The Summer box office, which got a jumpstart from Will Smith’s Bad Boys Ride or Die, is racing to the bank with the Pixar sequel Inside Out 2.

According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 set a domestic box office record after its debut in the US, accumulating $155 million. It’s the first movie since Barbie to bag over $100 million in the opening weekend.

The animated flick, which was tracking for a $90 million opening, outgrossed expectations, making it the second-biggest opening of all time for an animated movie. Incredibles 2, which grossed $182.7 million, still holds the top spot.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 bagged $140 million during the opening weekend, surpassing Frozen 2 as the biggest animated opening ever by $5 Million.

Inside Out 2 also outperformed Dune 2’s $82.5 million debut in the domestic box office and is all set to beat the film’s $711.4 million global haul, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far.

Inside Out 2 is the much-awaited and needed sequel to the 2015 film, which was also a box-office success. Critics praised the animated movie for accurately depicting humans’ struggle with their myriad of emotions. The sequel is out in theatres now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

