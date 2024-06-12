Bad Boys: Ride or Die is showing no mercy to other movies at the theatres as it surpasses Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga within four days in the US. Will Smith is showing everyone what he is capable of and why he is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Furiosa by George Miller is the fifth movie in his Mad Max franchise, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead roles. According to reports, another movie in the franchise is being developed. The latest Bad Boys movie is the fourth installment in the franchise, also starring Martin Lawrence in the lead role. Given the current situation, the exhibitors lowered their expectations for Will’s movie, but it crushed all expectations.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die exceeded all expectations and had an impressive opening. It has already beaten Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s domestic numbers. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Will Smith’s movie collected a solid $6.3 million on Monday, which is the 3rd biggest Monday of 2024 behind Dune: Part Two’s $7.3 million and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $7.8 million. It has beaten Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $4.4 million and Kung Fu Panda 4‘s $4.6 million.

The movie faced a -59.8% drop from Sunday, and it has hit a $62.8 million cume in just four days, whereas Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is at $58.7 million in the North American box office. Bad Boys: Ride or Die has crossed the $50 million mark overseas, and the movie’s worldwide collection is $113.6 million [and counting].

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, on the other hand, was released on May 24 and has grossed $86 million internationally for a worldwide collection of $145 million.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence directed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was released on June 7 and is currently playing in the theatres.

