On Monday, which was also the partial holiday of Eid, Chandu Champion collected more than on Friday. The film had opened at 5.40 crores, and now Monday’s total has turned out to be 6.01 crores. This is a bit of an improvement, and though it’s not huge, it’s always better than staying flat or lower.

Of course, had the numbers been closer to Saturday (7.70 crores) then it would have been even better. That would have reflected an even stronger trend. Yes, it was difficult to reach such levels, but then, for a higher lifetime score, such kind of trending was needed. Right now, it’s about how the weekdays turn out to be from this point on. If they are stable around 3 crores range between today and Thursday then around 8-9 crores more would be added to the total.

Currently, Chandu Champion stands at 30.12 crores and the aim would be to get as close as possible to the 40 crores mark by the close of Week One. Once that happens and then the second week is stable as well, then a lifetime in the vicinity of 75 crores could be on the cards. Basically, the film has two weeks to bring on the best collections before Kalki 2898 AD arrives, and then keep collecting regularly and post that also. It’s a well-made film with good word of mouth amongst those who have watched it, and that’s what it would be relying upon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

