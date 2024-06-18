Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a box office explosion on June 27, and the hints are already visible in the film, breaking records in the advance booking box office. It has already surpassed Salaar’s number in some territories when it comes to the number of shows. Now it is aiming to go past the collections of major biggies with the advance booking numbers.
Kalki 2898 Day 1 Advance Booking
In the North American territory, the film is making huge numbers already. In fact, it has crossed the 2 million mark at the box office, surpassing Manjummel Boys’ $1.76 Million lifetime collection in North America.
Coming to only USA advance booking for the premiere day, it has registered a collection of $1.48 million for over 2400+ shows with 48K sold tickets and nine days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters.
Already The 8th Highest Indian Grosser In North America
Even before its release, Kalki 2898 AD achieved its first milestone as it entered the list of highest-grossing Indian films in North America in 2024 only with its pre-sales. This surely confirms that the film might create havoc at the box office once it arrives.
Check out the list of top 10 Indian grossers of 2024 at the North American Box Office.
1. Fighter: $7.62 Million
2. HanuMan: $5.31 Million
3. Crew: $3.64 Million
4. Tillu Square: $2.93 Million
5. Guntur Kaaram: $2.63 Million
6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: $2.60 Million
7. Shaitaan: $2.29 Million
8. Kalki 2898 AD: $2 Million+ (9 days to go)
9. Manjummel Boys: $1.76 Million
10. Article 370: $1.22 Million
Will Kalki 2898 AD Touch The $10 Million Mark?
It would be interesting to see if Prabhas‘s Kalki 2898 AD hits the $10 million mark at the North American Box Office. His previous release, Salaar, ended its run at the North American Box Office at $8.9 Million, surpassing Baahubali 2’s $8.46 Million!
Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
