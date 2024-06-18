Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a box office explosion on June 27, and the hints are already visible in the film, breaking records in the advance booking box office. It has already surpassed Salaar’s number in some territories when it comes to the number of shows. Now it is aiming to go past the collections of major biggies with the advance booking numbers.

Kalki 2898 Day 1 Advance Booking

In the North American territory, the film is making huge numbers already. In fact, it has crossed the 2 million mark at the box office, surpassing Manjummel Boys’ $1.76 Million lifetime collection in North America.

Coming to only USA advance booking for the premiere day, it has registered a collection of $1.48 million for over 2400+ shows with 48K sold tickets and nine days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters.