The Indian box office has become highly unpredictable after the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some films that give a vibe of taking ticket windows by storm, no matter what. One such film is Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun. There’s an immense buzz on the ground level, and the biggie has the potential of rewriting record books. Already, one record seems to be in danger, and that’s the crown of highest-earning film in the month of December. Keep reading to know more!

The first installment was released amid the COVID scare and the government restrictions. Despite such hurdles, the film emerged victorious, and its success in the Hindi belt was phenomenal. After starting a journey at 3.33 crores, it went on to amass a lifetime total of 106 crores. So, expectations from the Hindi version of the upcoming sequel are sky-high.

Apart from the Hindi version, Pushpa 2’s Telugu version will also be going full throttle. So, the stage has been set, and the only thing that needs to go right is the content. If the content manages to strike the right chord, the sky will be the limit at the Indian box office. As of now, the Pushpa sequel is in a position to earn 500 crores or even more in India.

With the potential of earning 500 crores or more in India (all languages included), Pushpa 2 has a chance to emerge as the highest-earning Indian film released in the month of December at the Indian box office. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal holds that record, with a staggering domestic total of 554 crores. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released on 1st December 2023.

Yesterday, amid speculations related to postponement from 15th August, the makers of Pushpa 2 made it official that their film won’t be coming on Independence Day. Due to the pending shoot and post-production work, the biggie will mark its arrival on 6th December 2024, thus booking a solo release for itself.

