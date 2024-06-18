Vijay Sethupathi is much more than the character actor, and he has proved it time and again with his pull at the box office. Now, even his latest release, Maharaja, is doing impressive business on a decent number of screens in India. After punching a good opening weekend, the film maintained a solid momentum on its first Monday, i.e., day 4. Keep reading to know more!

The Nithilan Saminathan directorial opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even the ticket-buying audience has given a thumbs up to this latest Kollywood release, which arrived in theatres on 14th June. It helped the film in building a positive atmosphere around itself, thus resulting in a strong total during the opening weekend.

On the opening day, Maharaja earned 4.70 crores at the Indian box office. With positive word-of-mouth, the film witnessed an impressive jump on Saturday and fetched 7.75 crores. Again, on Sunday, a collection of 9.40 crores came in. On Monday, the film was expected to stay above the 5 crore mark, considering the factor of Bakri Eid, and that’s exactly what happened, as an estimated collection of 5.65 crores came in.

The hold is really good as the collection is higher than the opening day by 20%. This clearly states that Maharaja has been received well by the audience, and it will continue to do well in the coming days. Currently, after the end of a 4-day theatrical run, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer stands at 27.50 crores at the Indian box office. From here, hitting the 50 crore mark looks easy.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Anurag Kashyap, and Munishkanth in key roles. It is backed by Sudhan Sundaram, and the music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Munjya Box Office Collection Day 11: Maintains Strong Daily Average, Scores Well On 2nd Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News