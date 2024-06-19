While the weekend was fantastic for Munjya, weekdays also started well for the film, with the partial holiday of Eid on Monday enabling it to earn 5.50 crores. This wasn’t too far away from Saturday’s collections of 6.75 crores and, in fact, much higher than Friday’s numbers of 3.75 crores. The real test was meant to be Tuesday, and if that was to be similar to Friday, then indeed, it was game on.

Well, this is what happened as well, what with 3.50 crores coming in. Now that’s simply superb since there’s hardly any drop, and that too when a large section of the audience has already watched the film in the extended four-day weekend. Even if the numbers were around 3 crores, it would have been good, and here, Munjya has accumulated a few extra lakhs. Moreover, the numbers are coming in direct competition with Chandu Champion which has seen a big release and is putting on a right as well.

The Abhay Verma-starrer has now reached 64.75 crores and it should now cross the 70 crores mark by the close of second week.

Unless something drastic happens from here on, which is very unlikely, Munjya is now guaranteed to have a lifetime in the range of 90-95 crores. However, the third Friday is going to be key, and if that manages to stay over the 2 crores mark despite the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound, then the century run is on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

