Vijay Devarkonda’s brother Anand Devarakonda is a rising star in the Telugu film industry. His recent comedy-drama Gam Gam Ganesha was released on May 31, 2024. The film has received positive feedback from critics and audiences for its engaging screenplay and strong performances. After its theatrical run, Gam Gam Ganesha has started streaming on Prime Video from Thursday June 20. The film’s makers shared this news on social media platform X. They shared a poster of the film and invited viewers to watch it on Prime Video.

Gam Gam Ganesha: Plot and Cast

The story of Gam Gam Ganesha revolves around the village of Rajapalli during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival. The plot thickens as politicians, gangsters and the protagonist Ganesh, played by Anand Devarakonda, become involved in a comedic and twisted adventure. Their goal is to acquire a valuable idol of Lord Ganesha that holds a mysterious secret.

The cast includes notable actors such as Pragathi Srivastava, Nayan Sarika, Raj Arjun, Emanuel Jabardast, Satyam Rajesh, Vennela Kishore and Krishna Chaitanya. The music for the film is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj who is well-known for his work on RX 100. Cinematography is handled by Aditya Javvadi while Karthika Srinivas has taken care of editing. The movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna, Karumanchi and Kedar Selagamsetty under the Hylife Entertainments banner.

Anand Devarakonda’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Gam Gam Ganesha, Anand Devarakonda is set to star in a romantic drama called Duet alongside Ritika Nayak, known for her role in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. The movie is written and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. Acclaimed music director GV Prakash is the music composer of the film. Duet is being produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

It is expected that Duet will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. However, further details about the film have not yet been disclosed by the creators or actors.

