Varun Sandesh’s new movie Nindha, based on real life incidents, is all set to release on June 21st. The movie is produced and directed by Rajesh Jagannadham. The film, marked as the ‘Kandrakota Mystery’ aims to bring a new twist to the suspense-thriller genre. Distributed by Mythri Movies in Nizam, the lead actor Varun recently shared some exciting insights about the film.

Being instantly drawn to Rajesh’s story, Varun took on the role in Nindha to step away from his usual movie choices. In Nindha, Varun plays a character very different from his real-life personality. Instead of his typical cheerful roles, he portrays a more mature and settled character here.

Initially, Varun didn’t think much about the producer of the film. However, he was pleasantly surprised to learn that Rajesh was not only directing but also producing the movie. Varun has highlighted the film’s unpredictable screenplay, which even kept the cast on their toes, leading to more natural performances.

On the technical side, Nindha features impressive work from Santhu Omkar, whose background score and music elevate the film, and Ramiz’s exceptional cinematography. Even after injuring his leg during another shoot, Varun continued filming Nindha, motivated by Rajesh’s passion and commitment.

The film’s distribution by Mythri Movies was secured after Mythri Shashi saw and appreciated the film. After Nindha, Varun plans to promote a new project starting in July, with an August release. He is also working on another film, titled Constable.

With Nindha, Varun Sandesh is ready to offer audiences a fresh thrill, proving his versatility and dedication to his craft. This film promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Known for his boy-next-door charm, Sandesh is expected to deliver another memorable performance in this movie. Nindha has already garnered buzz for its unique storyline and stellar cast. Both fans and critics are eager to see Varun’s latest cinematic endeavor, which could mark a significant milestone in his career.

