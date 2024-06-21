Kalki 2898 AD is shaping up to be a landmark release in Telugu. The film has generated a lot of attention because of its star-studded cast and unique subject. The promotion team worked relentlessly, culminating in a huge event recently in Mumbai that received major media attention.

However, amid the enthusiasm, a surprise development has emerged: there will be no pre-release celebration in Telugu states. This choice has piqued fans’ interest and left them wanting more information. Today, the last trailer will be released, which is eagerly anticipated and expected to add to the excitement.

Fans of Prabhas, the film’s lead star, are especially enthusiastic. They are hoping for a brief Q&A session with the media or a promotional event in other large cities. How the team responds to these requests remains to be seen. Interestingly, there is a growing sentiment among Prabhas’ supporters that matches the tactic adopted in his previous film, Salaar.

Salaar had no pre-release event, but it nonetheless became a success. Many fans believe that taking the same strategy could benefit Kalki 2898 AD by bringing good luck and ensuring the film’s success.The excitement is strong, especially with the release trailer coming soon.

This trailer is expected to set new norms and create excitement for the picture. In the United States, Kalki 2898 AD is already making waves. The film has almost 3,333 premiere shows scheduled, making it the second-largest Indian film in the United States. This astonishing number demonstrates the film’s global appeal and great expectations.

With only a week until its release, the anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD has reached fever pitch. Fans are counting down the days to see if the film’s promotional tactic pays off. As the release date approaches, all eyes are focused on the final trailer and the film’s box-office performance. Will Kalki 2898 AD live up to its hype and expectations? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the film is going to have a major impact on Telugu cinema.

