Malayalam comedy-drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is nearing the end of its theatrical run, closing in on a successful box office showing. Read further to know the film’s worldwide box office collections after 35 days, budget, ROI & more!

The film exceeded initial expectations. Unlike Prithviraj’s previous project, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, which had generated immense pre-release buzz, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil entered theaters with a more moderate level of anticipation. However, the positive audience response and strong performances, particularly from Prithviraj himself, propelled the film’s success.

Directed by Vipin Das, the film slowed down drastically this week. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has garnered a total of 47.49 crore net domestically (India) and an estimated gross of 56 crore after 35 days.

International Appeal Boosts Global Numbers

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s strong overseas fan base translated into impressive international collections, with the film pulling in 34 crore from international markets. This brings the film’s worldwide total to approximately 90 crore. While falling short of the coveted 100 crore mark by 10 crore, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can still be considered a box office ‘Plus’.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Earns Strong ROI

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s theatrical run proved profitable for the makers. Despite falling short of the 100 crore mark by a small margin, the film managed to generate a net domestic collection of 47.49 crore. This translates to a profit of 7.49 crore on a budget of 40 crore, reflecting a healthy return on investment (ROI) of approximately 18.72%. This success further cements Prithviraj Sukumaran’s bankability as an actor and producer.

Produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, the film featured a talented cast including Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, and Yogi Babu. Music by Ankit Menon further complemented the film’s overall appeal.

Overall, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is another strong box office showing for Prithviraj Sukumaran, solidifying his position as a leading force in Malayalam cinema. The actor holds the record for the maximum number of entries in the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films, breaking Mohanlal’s monotony.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

