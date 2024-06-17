Prithviraj Sukumaran has done a major turnaround at the Malayalam Box Office this year with his two films, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Together, the two films registered almost 250 crore worldwide, and the superstar has achieved a rare record for his box office performance as well.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office After 31 Days

The Malayalam comedy-drama has earned 89 crore worldwide at the box office in 31 days and 47.15 crore in India. The film opened at the box office with 3.80 crore coming in on day 1 and it has not looked back ever since.

Despite dropping the hope to touch the 100 crore club, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of all time worldwide, and Prithviraj Sukumaran has broken one of the rarest records in this list.

Prithviraj Rules With 3 Films

Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam Films of all time worldwide, makes his third entry, with two of them being this year itself. His first entry was in 2019 with Lucifer which had Mohanlal as the lead and Prithviraj playing an important character in his directorial debut. The other two releases are this year’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

Axing Mohanlal’s Monopoly

Till now, it was only Mohanlal who was ruling the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide with three entries in Neru, Lucifer, and Pulimurugan. Together, the three films stand at a total collection of almost 335 crore. But Mohanlal’s monotony has been axed by Prithviraj Sukumara, who now shares the throne with his Lucifer co-star.

Check out the collection of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

1. Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore

2. 2018 Movie: 176 crore

3. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 160.08 crore

4. Aavesham: 156.58 crore

5. Pulimurugan: 152 crore

6. Premalu: 136 crore

7. Lucifer: 128 crore

8. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 89.63 crore

9. Bheeshma Parvam: 88.20 crore

10. Neru: 85.60 crore

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam Flms of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Sethupathi Takes A Massive 91% Jump From The Opening Day – Fifth Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News