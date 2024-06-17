Vijay Sethupathi‘s drama thriller has been getting rave responses from theater audiences. In three days, the film has earned 21.45 crore in total. While this is a great weekend number to boast about, the film is promising better and bigger numbers over the week.

Maharaja Day 3 Box Office Collection

The drama thriller collected 9 crore on the third day, Sunday. In fact, the Tamil occupancy for the film was almost 46% in the theaters on the third day. The film managed a 20+ crore weekend.

Maharaja opened on an interesting note at the box office, bringing a 4.7 crore collection on day 1. It was followed by 7.75 crore on day 2, Saturday, marking a 64% jump from the opening day. Taking a further leap, it earned 9 crore on day 3, Sunday.

91% Jump From The Opening

Maharaja, on the third day, took a massive 91% jump from the opening day on Sunday, almost there to touch the double-digit earning figure but missing it closely. The film now eyes to touch another 12 – 15 crore over the weekend.

Fifth Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Interestingly, it has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films on the third day itself. Maharaja has overtaken Kavin’s Star’s 19.81 crore as the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in India. And it would break some more records over the week. It also is the second-highest Tamil opener of the year after Dhanush‘s Captain Miller’s 8.80 crore.

About Maharaja

Rated 8.6 on IMDB, the drama thriller is helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan and stars Anurag Kashyap along with Vijay Sethupathi. The official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his ‘Lakshmi’ has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive ‘Lakshmi’ unfolds.”

