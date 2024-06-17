Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection (Hindi): Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Earns 43.75% Of Dhanush's Captain Miller

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 was the biggest surprise coming from the Tamil film industry this year. The Tamil grosser collected almost 96+ crore worldwide and 67+ crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in India and worldwide.

Meanwhile, the film has closed the curtain of the Hindi version as well. The hindi version of Aranmanai 4 collected 1.75 crore at the box office. The horror comedy created a buzz before the release but could not hold up well.

While the gross collection of Aranmanai 4 Hindi was 2.15 crore, the distributor share was 0.95 crore, according to reports, which did not bring as much earnings as it was expected to churn out, especially since the horror comedy earned very well in the Southern circuits.

One of the reasons might have been the delay in the release of the Hindi version, which was released almost a month after the original release. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, the film is the fourth installment of the franchise.

Aranmanai 4’s hindi box office stays below Dhanush‘s Captain Miller that, who earned 4 crores at the Hindi Box Office in its lifetime after registering an opening of 0.60 crore. Tamannaah’s horror comedy earned 43.75% of Captain Miller’s earnings, which was finally settled below Dhanush’s film.

Tamannaah Bhatia‘s film is ready to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21 onwards after having a glorious run at the box office. However, it will be released in only Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the streaming giant. The Hindi version still has to wait for the OTT release.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

