Turbo, the high-octane action-comedy starring Mammootty, has unfortunately fallen short of expectations at the box office. Despite a strong opening week that garnered 25.1 crore net in India, the film’s performance significantly dipped in subsequent weeks. Read further to know more!

Turbo, touted as Mammootty‘s most expensive film to date with a budget of 60 crore, has lost hopes to recoup its costs through theatrical releases alone. After a decent second week collection of 6.5 crore, the movie’s earnings plummeted in week three, with a meager 1.7 crore.

This downward trend continued in its fourth week, with daily collections hovering around a mere 0.05 crore-0.15 crore net. The film’s current India net collection stands at 33.81 crore, with a gross collection of 39.89 crore.

Box Office Breakdown:

Week 1 Collection: 25.1 Cr (A promising start)

Week 2 Collection: 6.5 Cr (Significant drop)

Week 3 Collection: 1.7 Cr (Sharp decline)

Days 23-27: 0.36 Cr (Minimal collections)

Overseas Market Offered Some Solace For Turbo

While the domestic market proved challenging, Turbo managed to garner a respectable 31.60 crore from overseas territories. This brings the film’s worldwide total to 71.49 crore. However, considering the substantial production and publicity costs, this figure is unlikely to be enough to break even.

A Setback for Mammootty and Vysakh

Turbo marks a significant setback for both Mammootty, who not only starred in the film but also produced it under his banner Mammootty Kampany, and director Vysakh. The film’s underwhelming performance raises questions about its production costs and audience reception. With distribution handled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the project involved a considerable investment from several key figures in the Malayalam film industry.

While the theatrical run appears to be nearing its end, Turbo might find a second life on streaming platforms. Its performance reminds us of the film industry’s ever-changing dynamics, where audience preferences and high production costs can significantly impact a film’s commercial success.

