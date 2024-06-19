Garudan, starring Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles, continued its steady pace at the box office in its third week. The movie, which has already crossed the 50 crore mark globally, achieved one more milestone after completing Day 19. Read to know more!

Garudan has officially become a box office hit, earning over double its reported budget of 20 crore. After a decent third weekend, fueled by the Bakri Eid holiday, Garudan witnessed a slight dip on its 19th day (Tuesday). However, it still managed to collect 0.30 crore net in India, bringing its total domestic net collection to 40.15 crore ( 47.37 crore gross).

Made on a budget of 20 crore, Garudan has more than doubled its investment, earning a healthy profit of 20.15 crore. This translates to a remarkable return on investment (ROI) of 100.75%. This success story makes Garudan the second hit film of 2024 for Kollywood, following the horror-comedy Aranmanai 4.

The film’s performance extends beyond domestic borders, with a stellar overseas collection of 9 crore. This pushes Garudan’s worldwide total to a staggering 56.37 crore.

With Garudan soaring high, here’s a quick look at the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024 (worldwide), with Tamannaah Bhatia‘s film leading the pack:

Aranmanai 4: 92.50 crore

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Garudan: 56.37 crore

Maharaja: 45.18 crore*

Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

Star: 25.92 crore

Siren: 20.13 crore

Rathnam: 18.08 crore

Romeo: 9.91 crore

With its profitability and strong performance, Garudan marks a significant victory for Soori and offers a welcome boost to the Tamil film industry in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

