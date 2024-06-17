Aranmanai 4, a Tamil horror-comedy, was released in theatres on May 3, 2024. It has been more than a month since the film was released on the big screen. Directed by Sundar C, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh.

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment of the Aranmanai franchise, which started in 2014. After ten years since the franchise started, the fourth film has managed to do well at the box office. Now that the movie has done an impressive job at the box office, it’s time for its OTT release. Yes, you read it right. The horror comedy will soon drop on a streaming platform.

Aranmanai 4 OTT Release Date

The Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2024, the team has confirmed. The movie will be available in Tamil and Hindi. If you are waiting to catch up on the film, you have to wait only four days!

Aranmani 4 left such a good impression on Tamil audiences that it was also released in theatres in the Hindi version. In an official release shared by the makers, they mentioned, “The film’s success has proven Tamannaah to be the box office queen, while it has established Raashii Khanna as the Golden Girl of Tamil cinema as the film marked her third consecutive box office blockbuster after ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and ‘Sardar’.”

More about the movie –

Meanwhile, Sundar C co-wrote the story with Venkatt Ragavan and SB Ramadass. Sundar and Venkatt worked on the movie’s screenplay. E Krishnasamy has worked as the cinematographer and Fenny Oliver has done the editing work. Hiphop Tamizha has composed the film’s music. Aranmanai 4 is produced by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd. The runtime of the film is 147 minutes.

