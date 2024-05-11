Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Prabhas's Film Gives You One More Reason To Get Glued To It As Hombale Films Releases Original Background Score!

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was a clean-hit blockbuster with over 600 crores in gross business globally, including all languages. Prabhas, the superstar, continues to prove his box-office and star power as anticipation mounts for his next release, especially Kalki 2898 AD. But before we jump into the new era of Prabhas’ filmography, fans of the Baahubaali star are in for a treat as the booming music score of his hit Saalar Part 1: Ceassfire drops for fans worldwide in its entirety.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has emerged as one of India’s most commercially successful films. Everything from Prabhas’ solid script for the titular character to Prashanth Neel’s direction and execution, the world of Khansaar, never-before-seen action sequences, emotional quotient, and performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran provided the masses with a true commercial cinema experience. Aside from this, the background score is the only thing that improved the viewing experience.

Ravi Basrur’s background music in ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ created a thunderous viewing experience. Following the film’s release, fans and audiences demanded the original soundtrack, and in response to this overwhelming demand, the producers released two volumes of background score.

The hit movie makers took to Instagram to share the announcement: ” The much-awaited #SalaarCeaseFire OST is out now. It’s streaming now on all your favorite music platforms.”

With a staggering 700+ crores in box office receipts, the movie was the year’s biggest blockbuster. After a phenomenal response in India and other markets, it is poised to break international barriers with its release in Japan.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences, and they are all raving about it. The film ends with a surprise that sets the stage for the sequel, ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan. The film is doing extremely well in theaters all over the world.

So, as we wait for Salaar Part 2, fans can groove to the musical hits of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire!

