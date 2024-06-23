Munmun Dutta is single and happy! But there have been way too many reports about her love life. Many would know about strong rumors of her alleged relationship with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat. But did you know a gossip mill once claimed she was in an abusive relationship with actor Armaan Kohli? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

It all began when a Reddit user claimed Munmun was the ex-girlfriend of Armaan Kohli, and he would beat her a lot. Those who have seen Bigg Boss 7 know that the Jaani Dushman actor used to be hot-headed. His co-contestant, Sofia Hayat, had accused him of physical abuse, after which he faced an arrest. Even his ex-girlfriend Neetu Randhawa complained about the alleged physical assault but later withdrew it. Given the history, the news seemed believable to many, but that was far from the case.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram stories and blasted the reports as she wrote, “Stop printing this fake news or I’ll drag you to court.”

On the other hand, Armaan Kohli lost his calm and tweeted, “These idiots have nothing better to do, so to all the idiots and fake news, get your bloody facts correct before u try to kill someone’s name, we’re u retards born this way or was there a permanent brain damage there r many more truthful stories, I feel sad for u all, losers.”

In another tweet, Armaan Kohli wrote that he feels bad for Munmun Dutta, who he hasn’t even met but is being linked to him. He also warned that he would file a legal case against culprits if there’s a single more fake news against him.

On the professional front, Munmun Dutta is still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, rumors broke that she was secretly getting engaged to Raj Anadkat, but she rubbished the reports.

