Ever since 2017, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have only one question: When will Dayaben return? Disha Vakani took a maternity leave in September that year but unfortunately never marked her comeback. On multiple occasions, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has hinted that she will be back. But it was Monika Bhadoria who once exposed us to the harsh reality! Scroll below for all the details.

Over the last few years, TMKOC has been embroiled in multiple controversies. Several members from the original cast, including Nehta Mehta and Shailesh Lodha, have accused the makers of non-payment of dues. Raj Anadkat, who was loved for his role as Tapu, also allegedly quit the show for similar reasons. Jennifer Mistry Bensiwal, aka Mrs Sodhi, accused Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment.

In an interview with Zoom TV Digital, Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Bawri, confirmed that Disha Vakani had left the show for good despite ‘fake’ promises by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. She shared, “No, no, Disha ji will not come back. First of all, it is a lie, Sohail said in an interview that she is Asit ji’s very good friend, but she is not. They talk to each other once in two years, she doesn’t even talk to them. They must deal with his husband Mayur ji because it is him who they speak to. These are all pointless things, why don’t they get Disha ji back? She has small kids, she will not come back.”

Monika Bhadoriya also revealed that she speaks to Disha Vakani once a week. She called Asit Kumarr Modi “selfish” and said he would have personal motives for calling her.

“Asit ji is very selfish, and when she must have told him no, he wouldn’t even call her again. Now, he might be calling her because of his personal interest, or else he wouldn’t even have asked her how is she doing,” she said.

Monika Bhadoriya also accused Asit Kumarr Modi of non-payment of dues. She claimed she was supposed to receive 4-5 lakhs after she quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019.

