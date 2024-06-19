Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed many changes in its star cast. The character of Sonu was initially played by Jheel Mehta, who was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali in 2012. It is now played by Palak Sindhwani, who joined the show in 2019. But did you know her father did not know she wanted to pursue acting in the first place? Scroll below for a quick throwback!

Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak was seen in a short film called The Bar For Hamaramovies. She also played a supporting character in the Hotstar Special series Hostages, which co-starred Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, and Sharad Joshi, among others.

Interestingly, the casting director who roped in Palak Sindhwani for Hostages was also looking for an actress to replace Nidhi Bhanushali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She gave the audition but had to wait 3-4 months for a response.

Palak Sindhwani once shared with TellyChakkar that she was called to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah office after almost 3-4 months. Her parents had to come to Mumbai to visit her and the casting director suggested her to get them along as the meeting could take a while.

She continued, “Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room. My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide.”

As per reports, Palak Sindhwani charges a sum of Rs 20,000 for one episode of the sitcom.

