Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Sonu' Palak Sindhwani's Salary Was 50% Higher (Now 150%) Than Nidhi Bhanushali & Jheel Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undisputedly the longest-running and one of the most favorite sitcoms on Indian Television. Although the cast and crew have undergone various changes, fans have remained loyal to the Asit Kumarr Modi produced show. And with high TRPs comes better remuneration. Let’s look at Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu’s salary, compared to Nidhi Bhanushali and Jheel Mehta!

TMKOC went on air in 2008. Jheel Mehta initially played Sonu, a member of the Tapu Sena. She was in her 10th standard and wanted to focus on her board exams, so she left the show in 2012. Nidhi Bhanushali stepped into the much-loved character until 2019 when she left Gokuldham Society to pursue higher studies.

Since 2019, Palak Sidhwani has been playing Sonu. She’s received a lot of love for her portrayal over the years. According to multiple sources, the actress earns Rs 20,000 for one Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode today. But that’s the salary growth in the last five years.

Palak Sindhwani was paid Rs 12,000 when she joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. That’s a considerable hike compared to Nidhi Bhanushali’s 8,000 per episode.

While Palak got almost 50% higher salary than Nidhi, that was not the case for Bhanushali, who was hired for the same sum as Jheel Mehta – Rs 8,000.

All in all, Palak Sindwani’s salary is 150% higher than Nidhi Bhanushali and Jheel Mehta today.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has faced a major dent in popularity in recent times. Some of our favorite cast members, including Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Raj Mehta, among others, left the show. Many of them accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and makers of ill-treatment and non-payment of dues.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh, who played Mr Sodhi, left fans worried after he went missing in Delhi. He returned home after 25 long days and claimed he was on a “religious journey.”

