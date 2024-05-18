Yesterday evening, the entire missing drama of Gurucharan Singh came to an end. The actor was not traceable for almost a month, but thankfully, nothing unfortunate happened, and the actor revealed that leaving his home was entirely his own decision, and it had a spiritual angle to it. As soon as the news went viral, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fans expressed their happiness, and even Gurucharan’s former co-star, Jennifer Mistry, reacted to the good news of his return.

After going missing for 25 days, Gurucharan returned home yesterday. Reportedly, during the police officials’ interrogation, he revealed that he left his home because he wanted to get rid of worldly life and was out on a religious journey. He also shared that he resided at Gurudwaras in several cities, including Amritsar and Ludhiana. But afterward, he felt that he should return home.

While the news has already gone viral, the first picture of Gurucharan Singh after the entire missing drama is also all over the internet. In the picture, he can be seen smiling and standing beside a cop. Take a look at the picture below shared by ANI:

Reacting to the good news of Gurucharan Singh’s return to the home, his former co-star, Jennifer Mistry, spoke to News18 and expressed her happiness. She said, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to fans. I knew that he would definitely come back. I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case, and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now.”

She further said, “I understand, anybody would feel like this. I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chod ke saadhu ban gaye.’ I also feel the same sometimes, but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility.”

While Jennifer Mistry supported the fact that Gurucharan Singh is spiritual, she felt that the actor should have informed his parents before taking any major step.

