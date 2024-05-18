The Great Indian Kapil Show, has been in the headlines ever since the show was announced on a new platform – Netflix. The chat show was an experiment done by the OTT giant as well, coming out with episodics every week. And since week 1, the show has seen ups and downs but have holded the fort strongly.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Exits From Netflix Top 10

However, Kapil Sharma’s show made an exit from Netflix’s Top 10 global list in the same week. This is the second time the show has made an exit from the Top 10. Earlier, it was Aamir Khan’s episode, which was one of the best but still could not garner enough views to enter the Top 10.

It has been seven weeks since The Great Indian Kapil Show started airing on Netflix, and the seventh episode features the Heeramandi cast. As Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh adorned the stage, it was one of the heartfelt episodes that landed in the right direction.

Will Ed Sheeran Bring Back The Lost Spot?

Interestingly, after Aamir Khan’s episode, while Kapil Sharma’s show made an exit from Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, it was Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol‘s camaraderie that brought it back in the list at number 10 in the following week. Will Ed Sheeran’s episode bring it back on the list? This is something everyone’s eagerly waiting for.

Heeramandi Episode Missed The 1 Million Mark

The seventh episode featuring the cast of Heeramandi was full of anecdotes but failed to touch the 1 million views mark, which was occupied by Frankly Speaking: Limited Series, which was at the tenth spot. Meanwhile with 4 million views, Heeramandi occupies second spot in the Netflix global list.

All eyes are on a fun episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show ft. Ed Sheeran!

Stay tuned for our review tonight!

Must Read: Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal Auditioned Over 8760 Hours To Bag Alamzeb, Richa Chadha’s 99 Retakes For 1st Shot – 5 Unheard Stories From Sonakshi Sinha & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News