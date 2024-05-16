Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series was released on May 1 on Netflix. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha. SLB’s first web series received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

One actress who is getting severely criticised for her performance is Sharmin Segal. Sharmin plays Alamzeb, Manisha Koirala, aka Mallikajaan’s daughter, in Heeramandi. Segal is brutally trolled on social media for having no “expressions” on her face. Now, actor Taha Shah Badussha, who plays Tajdar Baloch, Sharmin’s romantic interest in the Netflix show, has reacted to the trolling.

Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha on Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled

“Sharmin has only done two films, and her method involves keeping it subtle. Having worked with her, I know she’s given her best as an actor. I didn’t anticipate receiving this much love and appreciation for my role, hence the audience can be quite unpredictable to be honest. As far as Sharmin and her performance are concerned, I’ve literally lived with her on the sets. She was always punctual and tried to do her best. How it comes off to the audience, is a different ball game and I can’t comment on them. But I know that she has got a great heart. She was always present on the set, and as an actor, that’s what you all need,” the Heeramandi star said.

Taha Shah Badussha added that Manisha Koirala has worked with the best directors and actors. The actor said that people learn over time, and if people find fault in Sharmin’s performance, she will do better. Taha said that the actress is eager to learn.

Earlier, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Sharmin’s sister Bibbojaani in Heeramandi, also defended her. Due to the harsh criticism, Sharmin switched off the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, all episodes of Heeramandi are streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Web Series Continues To Make Waves Even In Its Second Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News