Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is the longest-running sitcom ever, is finding itself in a pool of controversies lately. After Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta took an exit from the show, recently we heard about a tiff between producer Asit Kumarr Modi and Neha Mehta over the non-payment of salary. Scroll below for the latest details on it.

For those who don’t know, Neha played the character of Anjali Mehta for around 12 years before she quit the show in 2020. The exit didn’t happen on good terms as the actress alleged the team and the makers of payment issues and personal clashes. Recently, the actress made a shocking revelation that her payment of six months is due.

Reacting to it, an official statement from the makers was released that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress isn’t cooperating with them for signing exit documents. Now talking about it further, an official person from the team shared, “We are really hurt. After two years, she realized that six months’ worth of money was pending. Did she send the production house a letter or communicate with us? In fact, we tried to communicate with her but she did not reply to us,” reports ETimes.

The battle between Neha Mehta and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is really getting worse. Let’s hope it gets resolved very soon.

Meanwhile, while talking to Bombay Times, Neha Mehta had said, “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues.”

