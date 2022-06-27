The entire world is shaken by what’s happening in the US currently. The Supreme Court struck down the universal right to abortion and that has drawn ire from all around. There have been protests all across the country and even celebrities like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Hale Berry among others have reacted and criticized the verdict. Divyanka Tripathi was being trolled by a netizen over her post but gave it back like a pro.

It all began when Divyanka took to her Twitter and reacted to the user talking about how receiving a penalty for abortion after rape is worse than the penalty for rape itself. “It’s happening on the other side of the world…I’m still affected. They fought hard for it years back not to lose it again! Women from whichever ethnicity or nation, we are one and women should have a right to decide. #womenrightsarehumanrights,” she tweeted.

To this, a troll commented and told Divyanka Tripathi, “Mujhe Aisa lg rha hai ki aap womens se khudse decision lene ka right chhene gya is wajah se aap women’s ki ego hurt hogyi.”

But as most know, Divyanka Tripathi is a kind soul and always has a positive way to look at things. She responded, “Exactly you fool! You were trying to be funny yet you got the point! You take away anyone’s right to decide, that will hurt! A child in the womb may have an anomaly or may be a result of rape or there can be other issues. Woman who brings up a child should have rights to choose.”

Check out the tweets shared by Divyanka below:

😄Exactly you fool! You were trying to be funny yet you got the point! You take away anyone's right to decide, that will hurt!

A child in the womb may have an anomaly or may be a result of rape or there can be other issues. Woman who brings up a child should have rights to choose https://t.co/RcVf6XSoRn — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, Jessica Biel, and Richa Chadha have been some other public figures who’ve written against the verdict and created awareness among the fans.

