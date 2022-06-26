Archana Puran Singh is a driving factor when it comes to The Kapil Sharma Show and looks like even Kapil agrees with it. Making jokes on her is common on the show and it has often left the audiences divided over how unacceptable some of the comments are. In a recent interaction with the media, Archanaji opened up on how her kids often ask her to royalty for everything that is said about her on the show.

For the unversed, Singh has been in the comedy scene for years now and one of her many attractions is her unfiltered laugh. She often becomes a butt of jokes over it but a part of the audience also believes that it is carefree and raw.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Archana Puran Singh opened up about her bond with Kapil Sharma and her reaction to the numerous jokes cracked at her. “I get these fan comments on my social media also and I very politely tell them that Kapil is like my son. Even Kapil has mentioned so many times on the show ‘Arre ma’am hum toh apni dukaan chalane ke liye ye punches maarte hain, otherwise you know how much I love you. We love you and respect you ma’am.’ I then reply also that you first insult me and then you say I love and respect you”, she said.

Speaking about how her kids react to these jokes, Archana Puran Singh said, “They are my kids, mera hi khoon hai, my blood will never be able to get offended by jokes. They are young modern kids, who watch Hollywood films and standup which has roasting and there’s no limit. They have seen their mother being a victim of insult comedy and being roasted since they were five-six years old. Comedy Circus ke time se…. They think it is very normal and Parmeet on the other hand says they crack so many jokes on me but they don’t pay royalty to me. I deserve royalty on every punch that I clean vessels at home and do all your work.”

What do you think about Archana Puran Singh’s family’s reaction to the jokes cracked about her on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments.

