TV’s most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a couple of weeks now. The show has always been surrounded by its controversies. Be it when Disha Vakani decided to not return to the show or recently when Shailesh Lodha decided to move on. Taarak Mehta has been making headlines for quite a few infamous reasons too. The makers recently hosted an event where they invited the media too.

While Shailesh Lodha is yet to confirm his exit from the sitcom, he has already opened his new poetry-based new show Waah Bhai Waah.

Since the media was invited to the event, then questions about Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha are inevitable. When Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was asked about the recent exit from the show, he hinted about him making a comeback. He told the media, “Like I said, change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa bhi sakte hain wapas.”

On the other hand, when the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi was asked about Disha Vakani’s return, he shifted the blame of her not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on her reel and real life brother Sundarlal aka Mayu Vakani. Replying to which Sundarlal told the producer, “Main baat karta hu. Aap chinta mat karo. Main (apki halat) samaj sakta hu.(I will speak to her. You don’t worry. I can understand your condition.)”

Coming back, Shailesh Lodha has been keeping a radio silence on his exit from the show. Recently too when the actor, who portrays the role of Taarak on the show, was asked about the same, he simply ignored and refused to answer.

Meanwhile, speaking about Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi was heard saying at the event, “Daya was supposed to return. She made a fool of us again (laughs). I don’t know what Asit bhai wants. Let’s just hope Jetha will get to see acche din too. I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. We did a lot of great scenes together. You can see them in older episodes.”

We wonder if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers will try and get Shailesh Lodha back on the show or find his replacement. Let’s wait and watch

