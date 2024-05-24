Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved Indian television shows in history and is still running successfully. It’s been over 15 years, and the show is still attracting impressive eyeballs. Being an iconic sitcom, TMKOC has a loyal fan following, and almost every actor enjoys his own fan base. One such actor is Nidhi Bhanushali, who was one of the most loved actors on the show. But once, Kush Shah made a shocking revelation related to her.

As we all know, initially, it was Jheel Mehta who nailed the role of Sonu Bhide on the show. She was part of the show for five years, from 2008 to 2013. In 2013, she was replaced by Nidhi. She played the character of Sonu for six years, i.e., from 2013 to 2019, and during this period, she enjoyed massive popularity. And as of now, Palak Sidhwani is portraying the character.

Coming to the story, back in 2020, the Tapu Sena of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was indulged in a fun interview with TVTimes. During the interview, they were seen pulling each other’s legs and teasing each other. It was during the same interview when Kush Shah, aka Goli, made a shocking revelation about Nidhi Bhanushali, which took everyone by surprise.

Kush Shah said when Nidhi Bhanushali joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, nobody liked her initially, but he was the only one among all who was vocal about it. He further shared that as Jheel Mehta was associated with them from the beginning, it took him some time to accept Nidhi as Sonu in the show.

Even Nidhi Bhanushali revealed that she had fights with Kush Shah initially, but later, they became very close friends.

While Nidhi Bhanushali went on to take an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kush Shah still continues to be everyone’s beloved Goli.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Must Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actor Firoz Khan Dies Of A Heart Attack, Vibhuti Ji Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, “I’m Cursing Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News