Actor Firoz Khan, who was a part of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain ensemble, died of a heart attack a few days ago. The news of his passing away was shared with Bhabi Ji co-actor Aasif Sheikh by a friend. Firoz quit acting a few years ago and was in his hometown doing events.

Firoz was best known for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, and a report by News 18 confirmed that the actor dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan for his last show in his hometown, Badaun.

Firoz Khan quit acting, and due to some family issues, he left Mumbai and has been living in his hometown for a long time. However, he was under stress and suffered from high blood pressure, informed Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari Ji) in a conversation with Aasif Sheikh.

Aasif Sheikh, in a chat with ETimes, talked about Firoz Khan, reaching out to him before his death. The actor said, “Around 4-5 days ago, after I packed up, a random guy came to me and asked for a picture, and I clicked a picture with him. He told me that he was Firoz’s friend and lived a few blocks from him in Badaun. I asked him about Firoz, and he mentioned that Khan wasn’t doing very well, given the family dispute. I took Firoz’s number from him and decided to give him a call later.”

However, before Aasif could connect with Firoz Khan, the actor succumbed to a heart attack. The actor, talking about Firoz’s last call, said, “I received a call from his number, but I was in a shot, and I missed the call. I thought to myself that I’d call him after pack-up. We couldn’t talk. I couldn’t call him, and that is the regret and guilt that I am facing right now. I wished I would have called him and spoken to him. Maybe he needed some help, emotionally or financially. I could’ve helped him.”

Bhabi Ji actor Saumya Tandon, in a chat with Indian Express, mourned the actor’s demise and remembered how he used to make everyone laugh with Amitabh Bachchan’s mimicry.

Firoz Khan was best known for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaiferr Kohli confirmed that the actor was in depression and went into a shell after COVID. He lost his will to act and, despite a lot of coaxing, did not return to set. His mother passed away a few months ago, and it affected him more.

May the actor’s soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

