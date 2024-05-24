Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Will Trent'? Release Date Explored

ABC’s Will Trent‘s second season ended after ten thrilling episodes. The police procedural drama, based on Karin Slaughter’s book series, has consistently garnered a huge following and has become the top performer on the network.

Since the second season comprised fewer episodes than the first, audiences just couldn’t get enough of the series and have already started awaiting its return. But has Will Trent been renewed for season 3, and if so, when will it premiere? Here is everything we know so far.

Will Trent Season 3: Renewal Status and Release Date

Special Agent Will Trent is up for some more investigations as the show has been renewed for season 3. ABC announced the renewal in April 2024. As for when the new season will premiere, viewers will have to wait a little as the series is not a part of ABC’s fall roaster. Instead, the new season will be making a midseason debut next year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich revealed that Will Trent Season 3 will premiere in January 2025. “We’ll launch them in January when we have huge promotional platforms in New Year’s Rockin Eve, college football and a huge slate of Christmas programming. To have those shows go uninterrupted just felt like the best way to keep growing them, which is our goal,” said the executive about Will Trent and another ABC series, The Rookie.

Will Trent Season 3: Storyline

While the storyline for the next season has not been revealed yet, Will Trent is a procedural drama that will continue to feature captivating cases for Will to solve in each episode. Meanwhile, Sara Linton, a popular character from Karin Slaughter’s books, who becomes Will’s love interest, might also be introduced in the upcoming season.

Series star Ramón Rodríguez stated in an interview that showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen could consider including Linton’s storyline in the show. “We’ll start having those conversations about Season 3: what that’s going to look like, and what those arcs are going to be, and I’m sure the [Sara Linton] conversation will come up,” Rodríguez told TVLine.

“How do you bring that character into this world? Who might play that character? I’m sure there are a lot of ideas out there, but we are definitely mindful of it. We just want to ensure we do it right,” the actor added.

Will Trent Season 3: Cast

Ramón Rodríguez will return as the titular character in Will Trent Season 3. Other actors expected to reprise their roles include Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell. ABC might announce that other actors will join the series in the future

Must Read: Cate Blanchett Net Worth: Fortune Revealed As Oscar Winner Sparks Backlash Over “I’m Middle Class” Comment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News