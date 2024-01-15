The 29th Annual Critics Choice Award 2024 has started with a bang. Host Chelsea Handler has made sure to start the show by celebrating all the bests of the year – from celebrating the Man of everyone’s dreams, Pedro Pascal, to the Woman of the Year, Margot Robbie. Chelsea even made sure to congratulate Greta Gerwig for leading the year 2023 to become the year of women.
The main event followed the red carpet hosted by KTLA5, and two major awards were revealed. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won the award for Best Animated Feature, and Dominic Sessa won the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for The Holdovers.
The main set of awards has started with honoring the best supporting actors and actresses of the year. Have a look at the list of the winners of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Award as they get announced.
Trending
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the trophy for The Holdovers, and while she made sure to mention everyone special in her thanking speech, she acknowledged all her fellow nominees and said she had competed with the best to win this trophy.
Congratulations to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS for her role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/T4WZ1InJIa
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr rules the night for Oppenheimer. The actor looked dapper as he received his award and made sure to congratulate those who ruled the year 2023 – Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy in his speech.
Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/hknXmpCXvu
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travellers won the Critics Choice Award 2024 award, beating the following nominees.
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Maria Bello wins the award for her Netflix series Beef. Here’s who she competed with.
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Congratulations to Maria Bello, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/4kvzkAMGrE
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki won the award for playing Princess Diana so effortlessly in the Netflix web series The Crown, which aired its last season this last year. Here is the list of people she competed with.
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Crown”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghXU5vIlsp
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Billy Crudup grabbed the trophy for his character Cory Ellison in The Morning Show. Here is a list of other nominees from the category.
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Congratulations to Billy Crudup, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Morning Show”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheMorningShow @TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/uL8aFlDUJd
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach won the award for The Bear, and here is a list of other nominees from this category.
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Congratulations to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for "The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/9Bp6xHl4cX
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Meryl Streep won the award for Only Murders in the Building, a web series on Hulu. Here are the other nominees in this category.
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Congratulations to Meryl Streep, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “Only Murders in the Building”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/dO4dYnVTdl
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Ali Wong won the award for Beef. Here are the other nominees in this category.
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley – A Small Light
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality
- Juno Temple – Fargo
Congratulations to Ali Wong, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/9mXr8VPQjy
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Beef clearly wins both the acting categories as Steven Yeun is announced as the best actor in a limited series. Here are the other nominees.
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Congratulations to Steven Yeun, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xLH1U5HXMW
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Barbie actress America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award, and the Emmy Award winner moved everyone with her acceptance speech. She was introduced with a fierce testimonial by Margot Robbie. And by the end of her acceptance speech, America made Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling tear up.
Congratulations to Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer, America Ferrera, who has been honored with the SEEHER AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #AmericaFerrera #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial pic.twitter.com/13248Sitvr
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Here is the next set of technical awards.
- Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- Best Acting Ensemble – Oppenheimer
- Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
- Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer
- Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Best Score – Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
- Best Editing – Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
- Best Visual Effects – Oppenheimer
- Best Hair & Makeup – Barbie
Here is the next set of acting awards.
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, won the award for The Bear. Here are the other nominees from the category.
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Congratulations to Ayo Edebiri, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/a9gZbiItMh
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White won the award for The Bear. Here are the other nominees from the category.
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Congratulations to Jeremy Allen White, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/JwcpzTcnjY
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook wins the Critics Choice Award 2024 for Succession. Here are the other nominees of this category.
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Congratulations to Sarah Snook, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/qGOYXl7twd
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin wins the Critics Choice Award 2024 for Succession. Here are the other nominees of this category.
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Congratulations to Kieran Culkin, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/KJMQALzq1g
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Here is the next set of film and television categories for the Critics Choice Award 2024.
- Best Comedy Special – John Mulaney: Baby J
- Best Foreign Language Series – Lupin
- Best Foreign Language Film –
- Best Comedy – Barbie
- Best Movie Made For Television – Quiz Lady
- Best Animated Series – Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Best Comedy Series – The Bear
- Best Drama Series – Succession
- Best Limited Series – Beef
- Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall
Main Set of Awards
Finally, the main set of awards is here.
Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Actress
Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser was on stage to present the award for the Best Actress of 2024. Emma Stone for Poor Things grabbed the trophy, and she was so surprised to beat all her competitors that she could not deliver a smooth acceptance speech. Here is the list of her competitors in the category.
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in “Poor Things”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #PoorThingsFilm @PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/4NkBGeqosR
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Actor
Paul Giamatti grabbed the award for The Holdovers, and it was presented to him by Oprah Winfrey. Here are the nominees of the category.
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Director
As expected, Christopher Nolan won the award for Best Director for Oppenheimer. Here is a list of the nominees in the category.
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/jkd1s7sJQ4
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Picture
The best film of the year 2023 was Oppenheimer, which competed with American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things & Saltburn.
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer”⭐️
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Harrison Ford was awarded the Career Achievement Award, and while he accepted the award graciously, he did not forget to thank his wife and his colleagues for his professional excellence.
That was all from the Critics Choice Award 2024 this year!
Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.
Must Read: ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson Opens Up About Losing The Amazing Spider-Man To Andrew Garfield: “I Never Found Out Why”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News