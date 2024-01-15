The 29th Annual Critics Choice Award 2024 has started with a bang. Host Chelsea Handler has made sure to start the show by celebrating all the bests of the year – from celebrating the Man of everyone’s dreams, Pedro Pascal, to the Woman of the Year, Margot Robbie. Chelsea even made sure to congratulate Greta Gerwig for leading the year 2023 to become the year of women.

The main event followed the red carpet hosted by KTLA5, and two major awards were revealed. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won the award for Best Animated Feature, and Dominic Sessa won the award for Best Young Actor/Actress for The Holdovers.

The main set of awards has started with honoring the best supporting actors and actresses of the year. Have a look at the list of the winners of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Award as they get announced.

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the trophy for The Holdovers, and while she made sure to mention everyone special in her thanking speech, she acknowledged all her fellow nominees and said she had competed with the best to win this trophy.

Congratulations to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS for her role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/T4WZ1InJIa — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr rules the night for Oppenheimer. The actor looked dapper as he received his award and made sure to congratulate those who ruled the year 2023 – Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy in his speech.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travellers won the Critics Choice Award 2024 award, beating the following nominees.

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Maria Bello wins the award for her Netflix series Beef. Here’s who she competed with.

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Congratulations to Maria Bello, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/4kvzkAMGrE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki won the award for playing Princess Diana so effortlessly in the Netflix web series The Crown, which aired its last season this last year. Here is the list of people she competed with.

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Crown”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghXU5vIlsp — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Billy Crudup grabbed the trophy for his character Cory Ellison in The Morning Show. Here is a list of other nominees from the category.

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Congratulations to Billy Crudup, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Morning Show”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheMorningShow @TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/uL8aFlDUJd — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach won the award for The Bear, and here is a list of other nominees from this category.

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Henry Winkler – Barry

Congratulations to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for "The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/9Bp6xHl4cX — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Meryl Streep won the award for Only Murders in the Building, a web series on Hulu. Here are the other nominees in this category.

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Congratulations to Meryl Streep, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “Only Murders in the Building”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/dO4dYnVTdl — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ali Wong won the award for Beef. Here are the other nominees in this category.

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

Congratulations to Ali Wong, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/9mXr8VPQjy — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Beef clearly wins both the acting categories as Steven Yeun is announced as the best actor in a limited series. Here are the other nominees.

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Congratulations to Steven Yeun, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xLH1U5HXMW — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Barbie actress America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award, and the Emmy Award winner moved everyone with her acceptance speech. She was introduced with a fierce testimonial by Margot Robbie. And by the end of her acceptance speech, America made Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling tear up.

Congratulations to Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer, America Ferrera, who has been honored with the SEEHER AWARD at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards⭐️#CriticsChoice #AmericaFerrera #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial pic.twitter.com/13248Sitvr — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Here is the next set of technical awards.

Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

Best Acting Ensemble – Oppenheimer

Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer

Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Best Editing – Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects – Oppenheimer

Best Hair & Makeup – Barbie

Here is the next set of acting awards.

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, won the award for The Bear. Here are the other nominees from the category.

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Congratulations to Ayo Edebiri, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/a9gZbiItMh — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White won the award for The Bear. Here are the other nominees from the category.

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Congratulations to Jeremy Allen White, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/JwcpzTcnjY — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook wins the Critics Choice Award 2024 for Succession. Here are the other nominees of this category.

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Congratulations to Sarah Snook, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/qGOYXl7twd — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin wins the Critics Choice Award 2024 for Succession. Here are the other nominees of this category.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Congratulations to Kieran Culkin, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/KJMQALzq1g — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Here is the next set of film and television categories for the Critics Choice Award 2024.

Best Comedy Special – John Mulaney: Baby J

Best Foreign Language Series – Lupin

Best Foreign Language Film –

Best Comedy – Barbie

Best Movie Made For Television – Quiz Lady

Best Animated Series – Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Series – The Bear

Best Drama Series – Succession

Best Limited Series – Beef

Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall

Main Set of Awards

Finally, the main set of awards is here.

Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Actress

Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser was on stage to present the award for the Best Actress of 2024. Emma Stone for Poor Things grabbed the trophy, and she was so surprised to beat all her competitors that she could not deliver a smooth acceptance speech. Here is the list of her competitors in the category.

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in “Poor Things”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #PoorThingsFilm @PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/4NkBGeqosR — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Actor

Paul Giamatti grabbed the award for The Holdovers, and it was presented to him by Oprah Winfrey. Here are the nominees of the category.

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Director

As expected, Christopher Nolan won the award for Best Director for Oppenheimer. Here is a list of the nominees in the category.

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Critics Choice Award 2024 For The Best Picture

The best film of the year 2023 was Oppenheimer, which competed with American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things & Saltburn.

Harrison Ford was awarded the Career Achievement Award, and while he accepted the award graciously, he did not forget to thank his wife and his colleagues for his professional excellence.

That was all from the Critics Choice Award 2024 this year!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson Opens Up About Losing The Amazing Spider-Man To Andrew Garfield: “I Never Found Out Why”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News