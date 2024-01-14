Robert Downey Jr gained global recognition as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He began playing Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008) and concluded his journey with his ninth film in the MCU, Avengers: Endgame (2019). But did you know he was a superhero in real life for his co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and others? Scroll below for details, as he once threatened the studios over the low salaries of his colleagues.

Many wouldn’t know, but Robert made his acting debut at the young age of five (1970). In 1982, he dropped out of school to pursue his acting career. While he had been a part of many films, the blockbuster “verdict” was due for years. He finally found his first box office success after Jon Favreau cast him as Iron Man.

When Robert Downey Jr fought with Marvel for his co-stars!

Robert Downey Jr was a bonafide superstar by his third Marvel film, The Avengers (2012). But he was loyal to his co-stars and threatened to leave the MCU if his co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson’s salaries were not hiked.

According to a report by Deadline in 2013, while Robert Downey Jr was being paid a whopping $50 million to play Iron Man, his co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans, amongst others, were only paid $200K. In fact, the studios even threatened a lawsuit against the actors who challenged the contract.

Robert Downey Jr threatened to leave MCU!

That’s when Robert Downey Jr came into the picture and fought for his co-stars. A source close to the development had revealed, “He’s the only guy with real power in this situation. And balls of steel, too. He’s already sent a message that he’s not going to work for a place where they treat his colleagues like shit.”

The incident made Avengers co-stars consider Downey Jr their “leader” in real life as well. For those who are curious, Marvel studios had to listen to their favorite superhero and provide a considerable salary hike to all the deserving actors!

Robert Downey Jr’s last outing as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr bid his final goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame. And, well, he wasn’t the only one. Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow and Chris Evans, aka Captain America, also concluded their Avengers journey with the 2019 blockbuster.

Avengers: Endgame grossed a staggering $2.79 million at the worldwide box office.

On the professional front, Robert was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He recently won the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss at the Golden Globes 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Revealed Her Best On-Screen Intimate Scene, But It’s Not With Her Ex-Husband Brad Pitt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News